February 7, 2017 12:10 PM

SC House panel approves $60-a-year increase to gas tax

By Cassie Cope

ccope@thestate.com

A plan to raise S.C. gas taxes by roughly $60 a year was approved Tuesday by a panel of S.C. House members.

The bill will be considered by the full S.C. House budget-writing panel on Thursday.

The proposal is an effort to address the the $1 billion a year the Transportation Department has said it needs to repair and maintain the state’s existing road network.

The road-repair plan is expected to raise $600 million a year. About $400 million of that would come from a 10-cent-a-gallon gas tax increase.

The higher tax would cost $60 a year for a driver who travels 15,000 miles annually in a vehicle that gets 25 miles per gallon. S.C. motorists who drive more would pay more; those who drive less would pay less.

On top of that, S.C. drivers would face an added:

▪  $16 fee every two years to register a vehicle

▪  $60 in fees every two years if they own a hybrid vehicle

▪  $120 in fees every two years if they own an electric vehicle

▪  Up to $200 in added sales taxes if they buy a used car that costs between $6,000 and $10,000. Customers who purchase vehicles that cost more than $10,000 would pay an added $200. That is the result of the 5 percent car sales tax cap increasing to $500.

▪  A one-time fee of up to $250 if they buy a vehicle out of state and register it in South Carolina.

