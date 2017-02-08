2 SC senators’ fistfight ends Warren debate a century later

U.S. Senate rules are in the spotlight after Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was rebuked for reading a letter critical of another senator.
Warren has two South Carolina senators to thank for shutting her down – just not Lindsey Graham or Tim Scott.
Warren was silenced for violating Senate Rule 19, which prohibits a senator from “directly or indirectly, by any form of words impute to another senator or to other senators any conduct or motive unworthy or unbecoming a senator.”
The rule was put in place in 1902 after a fistfight broke out in the Senate chamber between the two men representing the Palmetto State.
After years of souring relations between the two Democrats, Sen. John McLaurin took to the Senate floor on Feb. 22 to claim the state’s senior senator, “Pitchfork Ben” Tillman, had spread a “willful, malicious and deliberate lie” about him.
Tillman, who was standing nearby, then “spun around and punched McLaurin squarely in the jaw,” according to an official write-up of the incident on the Senate webpage.
“The chamber exploded in pandemonium as members struggled to separate both members of the South Carolina delegation,” it continues.
The Senate later adopted Rule 19, after voting to censure both South Carolinians over the incident.
I'm currently working in McLaurin Hall, right next to Tillman Hall. Interesting. https://t.co/6l22hzubih— Whitney (@observantturtle) February 8, 2017
Back in 2017, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., accused Warren of violating the rule while reading a 1986 letter from Coretta Scott King, Martin Luther King’s widow, opposing the nomination of Jeff Sessions for a federal judgeship.
Since Sessions, President Donald Trump’s pick to head the Justice Department, is now a senator from Alabama, McConnell invoked Rule 19 to stop Warren from reading the letter, and the Senate voted 49-43 to stop Warren from speaking for the rest of the debate on Sessions’s nomination.
King’s letter introduced another South Carolina connection to the debate. It was written to then-Sen. Strom Thurmond, who chaired the judiciary committee considering Sessions’s nomination at the time.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @bristowathome, @buzzatthestate
Comments