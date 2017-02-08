Politics & Government

February 8, 2017 12:55 PM

SC Gov. McMaster doubles down on gas tax as a ‘last resort’

By Jamie Self

jself@thestate.com

COLUMBIA

In his first public comments after being sworn in two weeks ago, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster doubled-down on calling any gas tax increase a “last resort,” revealing nothing more about his agenda for the state beyond working with lawmakers to address problems.

McMaster said the same to House Republicans in a private lunch Tuesday, The State reported.

“We should not raise taxes on anybody or anything except as a last resort,” McMaster said, meeting with reporters for about three minutes after holding his first Cabinet meeting.

Asked whether the state has reached the point of a “last resort,” McMaster said, “We must examine all sources, all facts and make a decision as to the best way to improve the roads. But raising taxes is the absolute last resort only when we’re in desperate straits.”

McMaster did not say whether he would veto a gas tax increase when asked by a reporter.

