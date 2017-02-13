Former SC GOP chairman running for Congress seat

The former chairman of the S.C. Republican Party has joined the list of candidates seeking to replace U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney in South Carolina’s Fifth District.
Chad Connelly announced on Monday he would run for the Congress seat in an expected special election this year. Mulvaney is expected to resign once he’s confirmed as President Donald Trump’s budget director.
The Newberry resident was head of the state GOP from 2011 to 2013, when he became the national director of faith engagement for the Republican National Committee.
Connelly also previously served in the U.S. Army and the S.C. National Guard. He was the youngest senior manager for PSI, a national engineering firm, before launching his own career as a small business consultant.
If elected, Connelly said he plans to introduce legislation to limit members of Congress to 12 years in office – six terms for a member of the House and two terms for a U.S. senator.
“Washington is broken and I want to do my part to try and fix it,” Connelly said. “As such, I will lead a fight for term limits in the U.S. Congress pledging to lead by example and serving no more than 12 years.
“I am a conservative that believes in small government,” he said. “If elected, I will fight for American families by working to help create a pro business environment encouraging more new jobs, a stronger military and less taxes.”
Connelly is the sixth Republican candidate to jump into the race. Also running are S.C. House speaker pro tempore Tommy Pope, R-York; state Rep. Ralph Norman, R-York; Camden attorney and S.C. State Guard commander Tom Mullikin; education activist Sheri Few; and Indian Land attorney Kris Wampler.
