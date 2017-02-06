Former prosecutor, SC GOP legislator to run for Congress

A Republican leader in the S.C. House best known for prosecuting child-killer Susan Smith will run for Congress.
State Rep. Tommy Pope, R-York, announced plans on Monday to seek the Fifth District seat, which will become vacant if U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-Indian Land, is confirmed as President Donald Trump’s budget director.
Pope said that he has received a lot of encouragement to run for the congressional seat in recent weeks.
“I always believed that here in South Carolina was where I could best serve the people, but when God closes one door he often opens another,” said Pope, who had planned to run for governor in 2018 but will set that plan aside if he is elected to Congress.
Pope said he looks forward to Mulvaney’s confirmation by the U.S. Senate. The chamber has not yet voted to confirm Mulvaney to run Trump’s Office of Management and Budget.
Pope joins four other Republicans in the race. Republican state Rep. Ralph Norman of York, anti-Common Core activist Sheri Few, S.C. State Guard commander Tom Mullikin, and Indian Land attorney Kris Wampler have said they are running.
No Democrats have announced plans to run for the seat, represented by Democratic U.S. Rep. John Spratt for nearly 30 years before Mulvaney beat Spratt in 2010.
A recent poll showed Pope is leading the race for the GOP nomination in a district Mulvaney won by 20 points last November. The Kansas City-based Remington Research Group found Pope had the support of 25 percent of likely Republican primary voters, 16 points ahead of the next likely GOP candidate.
Pope is best known as the former 16th Circuit solicitor who prosecuted the infamous Susan Smith child murder case in 1995. He won a conviction but failed to convince a jury that Smith should receive the death penalty. Smith is serving a life sentence.
Pope now practices law privately with Elrod Pope Law Firm in Rock Hill. Pope has represented western York County in the S.C. House since he was elected in 2010. He has been the chamber’s speaker pro tempore since 2014.
Pope said he is running “because there has never been a greater opportunity for real conservative change in Washington, and I want to help lead it.”
“As the president (Trump) said yesterday before the Super Bowl, ‘There is a lot of work to do!’ ” he said, adding he would “fight to cut our bloated government, protect the unborn, and restore our God-given rights to the states.”
Pope has said he would run for governor in 2018, plans that were disrupted when that race went from an open seat to a race with an incumbent in new Gov. Henry McMaster.
Pope said Monday that if he wins the special election for the congressional seat, he will not run for governor next year.
FILLING A 5TH DISTRICT VACANCY
The 5th District covers all of Cherokee, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Union and York counties, as well as portions of Newberry, Spartanburg and Sumter counties.
When would a special election be held? South Carolina lays out an election schedule that begins on the day that U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney resigns, which likely won’t happen until after he is confirmed to join the Trump Administration.
If Mulvaney resigns before Friday, the earliest that candidates could file to run for the seat would be Feb. 24. The primary would be on April 25, the runoff on May 9 and the general election on June 13.
Each date would move back a week if Mulvaney doesn’t resign until Tuesday.
Fun fact: While voters have to live in the district to cast a ballot, candidates do not. The U.S. Constitution requires only that a candidate be 25 years old, a citizen for at least seven years and live in the state.
SOURCE: S.C. State Election Commission
