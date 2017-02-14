Yale's name change renews calls about Clemson's Tillman Hall

Yale University has stripped the name of John C. Calhoun, the two-time vice president and 19th-century U.S. Senator from South Carolina, from the title of one of its residential colleges, a move that has reinvigorated some at Clemson University to push for the university to rename Tillman Hall.
Yale President Peter Salovey announced the change on Saturday after years of debate at the Ivy League university over the residential college’s namesake. Calhoun was an 1804 graduate who fought to keep slavery alive in the United States and owned 70-80 slaves on his Fort Hill plantation, the land on which Clemson University is built.
The residential college at Yale was named for Calhoun when it was built in the 1930s. Protests over the building’s name began in the weeks after Dylann Roof murdered nine worshippers at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.
Last April, Salovey said Yale wouldn’t rename the college, but by the fall he’d established a Committee to Establish Principles on Renaming. Protests continued in favor of changing the building’s name through this past week before Yale leaders met and Salovey announced the change.
“At that time, as now, I was committed to confronting, not erasing, our history,” Salovey said in a message posted on Yale’s website. “I was concerned about inviting a series of name changes that would obscure Yale’s past. These concerns remain paramount, but we have since established an enduring set of principles that address them. The principles establish a strong presumption against renaming buildings, ensure respect for our past, and enable thoughtful review of any future requests for change.”
The committee studied conversations that have taken place elsewhere regarding renaming of buildings as it drafted its own principles, Salovey said.
Yale decided to name its college after Grace Murray Hopper, who earned her master’s from Yale in 1930 and her Ph.D. in mathematics from Yale in 1934. Hopper was a leading mathematician and early computer scientist who enlisted in the Navy during World War II and eventually retired at the age of 79 as a rear admiral.
At Clemson, the university’s board of trustees has declined to rename Tillman Hall, despite efforts by some students, faculty and community members to rename the iconic red-brick building at the campus’ entrance that is named for one of the university’s founding trustees, Benjamin Tillman, who as governor of South Carolina and a U.S. senator, led the white supremacist movement, advocated for lynching and enacted many of the Jim Crow laws in South Carolina.
Weeks after the Charleston massacre, the Clemson board passed a resolution that renounced Tillman’s words and actions as racist and repugnant and established a History Task Force, which recommended more clearly portraying the figures, buildings and complete history of the university.
Some in the Clemson community still want Tillman renamed though, and they used Yale’s decision to rename its college as impetus to revive the Tillman Hall debate.
Chris Hairston, a Clemson graduate and offensive tackle on the team's football team from 2006-2010 who now plays for the Los Angeles Chargers, posted a message on Twitter on Saturday that told Clemson to ask Yale about John C. Calhoun.
Clemson on Monday celebrated the 200th birthday of Anna Calhoun Clemson, John C. Calhoun's daughter who wanted her husband, Thomas Green Clemson, to establish an agricultural college on the family's plantation.
Chenjerai Kumanyika, a Clemson professor who has helped lead protests at the school and spent last week in a fast to protest the university's silence in regards to President Donald Trump's refugee ban, posted side-by-side photos with a headline announcing Yale's action next to a photo of Clemson celebrating Anna Calhoun Clemson's birthday.
Jonathan Beecher Field, an associate professor of English at Clemson, sent a tweet addressed to Clemson with a link to Yale's announcement and said, "Your turn."\
Clemson would face an added challenge if it ever decided it wanted to rename Tillman Hall. The historic building would likely fall under the state's Heritage Act of 2000, which requires a two-thirds majority vote to approve any change to a "street, bridge, structure, park, preserve, reserve, or other public area of the State or any of its political subdivisions dedicated in memory of or named for any historic figure or historic event."
The act also pertains to the display of Confederate flags in public locations. After the state removed the Confederate flag from the Statehouse grounds in July 2015, efforts by other entities to change memorials or remove Confederate flags have proven unsuccessful, including attempts to remove the flag from public locations in York and Walhalla and to change a World War II memorial in Greenwood.
