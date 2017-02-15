Gov. McMaster not convinced SC needs a gas tax hike

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said he is not convinced that the state needs to raise the gas tax to improve state roads.
The Richland Republican also said state government “is going to have to go on a diet as far as spending. ... We're not going to be able to have desserts for a while.”
Ensuring existing gas tax money pays for roads, giving some roads to counties, and exploring other ideas such as toll roads are possible solutions to the state’s road problems, McMaster said Wednesday during a meeting with reporters.
The new governor, sworn in last month after former Gov. Nikki Haley resigned to join the Trump Administration, said he still is researching the roads issue among others that face the state.
The meeting lasted 21 minutes and was the second time the governor has spoken to reporters about his agenda for the state.
