House panel moves to scrap education, experience requirements for coroners

An S.C. House panel on Wednesday unanimously OK’d a proposal to scrap state laws requiring education and experience of county coroners.
State Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, says his bill strips “onerous” state laws he says ensure only a handful of people in each county can run for the position.
“That’s not what elected office should look like,” Rutherford said, adding more qualifications are required of county coroners than U.S. presidents.
But S.C. coroners say the laws guarantee only qualified people are elected to investigate suspicious or unexpected deaths.
State law currently demands county coroner candidates meet one of several requirements, such as three years experience in death investigation, two years experience in law enforcement, a nursing or medical degree or a forensic science certificate.
Rutherford’s bill would strike those qualifications, so long as newly elected coroners complete a basic, 40-hour training course – already required of all coroners – within a year of their election.
That course is not nearly enough, says Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler, president of the S.C. Coroners Association.
Unqualified coroners would not know the clues to look for when investigating suspicious deaths, Fowler said, adding experience is a premium in a job with high stakes. “Anybody off the street” could misjudge a homicide as an accident or vice versa, possibly letting criminals go free, he said.
“Would you take the qualifications away from being a sheriff so you can get anybody that’s never even shot a gun to be your sheriff?” Fowler asked.
Rutherford says an amendment to his bill Wednesday takes care of that. State Rep. John King, D-York, tweaked the proposal to require that coroners elected without those qualifications hire a medical examiner to help with certain investigations.
“That’s what the medical examiner is for. That’s what law enforcement is for. There are so many provisions already in the law to catch things like that,” Rutherford said.
Fowler also raised concern that having to hire a medical examiner could be burdensome for smaller counties. Rutherford countered the medical examiner could work only part time.
The bill now heads to the full House Judiciary Committee. Fowler says his group will fight the proposal moving forward.
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
Comments