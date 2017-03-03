Proposed state grants program opposed by Gov. McMaster

S.C. House budget writers are proposing to re-create a special panel to approve state spending on local projects.
The panel was disbanded after it was criticized as pork-barrel spending by then-Gov. Mark Sanford.
However, in its first draft of the state budget that takes effect July 1, the House Ways and Means Committee proposes re-establishing the “Competitive Grants Review Committee” and giving the panel $6 million to spend.
House budget writers say the committee will decide what local projects get state money. Now, those projects are buried in the state’s roughly $8 billion-a-year general fund budget.
The competitive grants panel would use money collected by the state in lawsuits — not S.C. taxpayer dollars —to pay for the projects.
“It’s accountable,” said S.C. House Ways and Means chairman Brian White, R-Anderson. “It’s transparent.”
However, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster’s office said Friday that he opposes the plan.
“Taxpayer transparency is better served by legislators casting recorded roll-call votes on each budget earmark, followed by approval or veto from the governor,” McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said in a statement. “The governor believes this is an equitable, accountable and constitutionally sound process.”
‘Transparency ... is key’
The original competitive grants fund was created in 2006, when Sanford was governor.
The fund doled out tens of millions for local festivals, projects and nonprofits. However, Sanford criticized it as a pork-barrel slush fund, and it was disbanded.
The Competitive Grants Review Committee that House budget writers propose to revive would be appointed by legislative leaders and the governor.
It would review grant applications from local governments, legislators, nonprofits or the governor. The grants would be in the areas of health, the environment, travel, tourism, economic development or parks and recreation.
To land funding, the applicant would have to demonstrate a proposed project would benefit the public. Those awarded grants also would have to provide financial reports within 90 days of completing a project.
“Transparency within the budget is key,” said House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-York, who sits on the budget-writing panel.
‘A bundling of local pork’
To get local projects in the state budget now, legislators lobby House and Senate budget writers.
Last year, then-Gov. Nikki Haley took her veto pen to some of those local projects, saying they were pork. Haley singled out $1 million for Clemson University’s T. Ed Garrison Arena, $270,000 for the state aquarium and $50,000 for Patriot’s Point. She also singled out $6.4 million for the state Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department, calling it “a bundling of local pork.”
White says a better way to decide the local projects that get state money is through a competitive grants fund, saying it will limit the special projects in the budget. “That’s what we should be doing.”
But state Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, a former chief of staff to Sanford, criticized the idea.
“It was really nothing more than a slush fund where powerful legislators could pull strings and people who were close to those legislators could get projects approved,” he said.
Davis said the current process — vetting local projects through the state budget — requires approval from the full Legislature and governor. “You’ve got a lot of checks and balances in that process.”
Cassie Cope: 803-771-8657, @cassielcope
