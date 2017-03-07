2 years later, Graham gives Trump his new phone number

South Carolina’s senior senator seems to have finally made amends with President Donald Trump, and has the digits to prove it.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-Seneca, had lunch with the president on Tuesday, and afterward tweeted it had gone so well, he shared his new cell phone number with Trump.
How good was the meeting with @POTUS?— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 7, 2017
I gave him my NEW cell phone number.
That’s no small feat for Graham. At the height of the 2015 GOP primary campaign, when Graham was still Trump’s opponent, the future president responded to critical comments from Graham by giving out the senator’s private cell phone number during a South Carolina campaign stop.
Making the best of the situation, Graham later made a video in which he destroyed his old flip phone.
But Graham was never able to make it onto a debate stage with Trump, and ultimately dropped out of the race ahead of the South Carolina primary.
Things seemed to have mellowed out in 2017. Graham also wrote after Tuesday’s meeting that Trump is in “deal-making mode and I hope Congress is like-minded.”
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @bristowathome, @buzzatthestate
Comments