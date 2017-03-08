House panel approves giving women easier access to birth control

An S.C. House panel celebrated International Women’s Day by approving two bills giving women easier access to birth control.
Over the objections of the S.C. Alliance of Health Plans, three House members unanimously voted Wednesday to advance a proposal allowing women to pick up a year’s worth of birth control at one time.
The panel also OK’d a bill that would allow women to get birth control refills for up to three years before going back to a doctor for a new prescription.
“Everything that we’re seeing – defunding Planned Parenthood, limiting the rights of women’s access to health – I think this is significant for us in South Carolina to be able to advance bills that help advance women’s health issues,” said state Rep. Beth Bernstein, D-Richland, who is co-sponsoring the year-long birth control bill with state Rep. Kirkman Finlay, Richland.
Ann Warner, CEO of the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network, testified in a hearing packed with women’s rights advocates that having to refill birth control prescriptions each month is a hassle for women who lack transportation, live in rural areas or have hectic schedules.
She said studies show women who receive a one-year supply of birth control were 30 percent less likely to have an unintended pregnancy than women.
“A woman’s ability to choose whether and when to become pregnant has a direct and positive impact on her health, education and her economic well-being, as well as that of the children,” Warner said.
A lobbyist for the S.C. Alliance of Health Plans spoke out against requiring insurers to cover a one-year supply of birth control but was overruled. Anthony Quattrone argued the bill:
▪ Risks patients’ safety because some contraceptives have serious side effects or could expire within 12 months
▪ Increases “the cost of coverage, which will ultimately be passed on to the consumer”
▪ Does not explain what happens to unused drugs if a patient switches birth control options before the year is up, or who must pay for the new contraceptives
▪ Opens to door to “waste, fraud, abuse” and could create a birth control “black market.”
Those concerns were quickly dismissed by lawmakers Wednesday.
“I find it highly unlikely that we’ll be on the corner swapping out Ortho 28s,” said state Rep. Katie Arrington, R-Dorchester.
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
Comments