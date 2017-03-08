SC Gov. McMaster opposes raising state’s gas tax

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday he opposed raising the S.C. gas tax in order to pay for road repairs.
“Raising taxes is rarely the answer, and it’s not the answer in this case,” McMaster said.
Earlier Wednesday, a special S.C. Senate budget panel approved a proposal to increase the state’s 16.75 cent-a-gallon gas tax, changing the proposal to raise $800 million.
That plan would increase the tax by 12 cent-a-gallon, or two cents a year for six years
Senators indicated that two fights — giving the governor more control of the road-repair agency and including offsetting income tax cuts — are likely to arise.
The plan will move on the full Senate Finance Committee, where further changes to the bill could occur.
Comments