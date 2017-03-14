‘Dark money’ bill hits snag in SC Senate panel

An effort to require so-called “dark money” political groups to reveal their donors hit a snag Tuesday when right-leaning advocacy groups asserted it would discourage S.C. residents from criticizing politicians.
A Senate panel put off voting on a bill from Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman after two hours of testimony – most of it from groups who said the Florence Republican’s proposal would tee up their donors for retaliation.
“I’m prepared to accept the consequences of being out in public,” said Talbert Black Jr., president of S.C. Campaign for Liberty. “But there are many people who care deeply about issues in this state but don’t want their names out there, who fear for their jobs, who fear for their livelihood. … They should not be subject to that retaliation and intimidation.”
So-called “dark money” groups can use donated money to push political issues or defeat candidates during elections but are not required to reveal their donors.
Last year, one of those groups, the S.C. branch of the anti-tax Americans for Prosperity, helped defeat a gas-tax hike with robocalls into S.C. senators’ districts. In last June’s primaries, several incumbent senators – including former Senate Judiciary Chairman Larry Martin – were ousted in part because of dark money spending.
“We are concerned about major donors with major efforts to influence what’s going on in our state,” said Lynn Teague, a vice president of the S.C. League of Women Voters. “Citizens need to know who is trying to influence their vote.”
But advocacy groups, including the AFP offshoot Concerned Veterans for America, contended Leatherman’s bill is unconstitutional and unfairly targets groups that primarily focus on legislative issues, not elections.
“It’s a serious thing to erode a constitutional right, and you ought only approach doing so with the greatest of trepidation,” said Ashley Landess, president of the libertarian think-tank S.C. Policy Council.
State Sen. Kevin Johnson, D-Clarendon, sparred with group leaders throughout the hearing. He said S.C. residents who want to support a political group should “man up” and put their names on it.
“They want to throw the stone and hide their hand,” Johnson said.
Leatherman’s bill’s would require political groups to disclose information on their donors, including names, addresses and employers of donors who contribute $1,000 or more. It also would require the groups to disclose how they spend money to push an issue or defeat a candidate.
The bill would not limit the dollar amount of donations.
