Corruption probe concerns delay confirmation of governor’s nominees to Ports Authority board

Lawmakers’ concerns over an investigation into State House corruption on Wednesday slowed the confirmation process for two of S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s nominations to the board that oversees the South Carolina Ports Authority.
A panel of S.C. lawmakers tasked with vetting the nominations on Wednesday delayed a vote on both candidates – Kenneth Jackson, a senior vice president at Cayce-based SCANA utility, and William Jones, a Bluffton attorney and University of South Carolina trustee.
The committee’s chairman said it needs more time to investigate both nominees’ relationships – or lack thereof – with Richard Quinn & Associates, an influential political consulting firm that was implicated last week in an indictment of a GOP state Senator.
“If there were not an investigation ongoing that has now caused two members of the General Assembly to be suspended, had their not been subpoenas issued to the State Ports Authority and other questions raised, they probably would have moved forward today,” said state Sen. Larry Groom, R-Berkeley. “But we want to make sure that we thoroughly check their testimony with the record. ... We’re going to do a little more homework. We want to be absolutely certain on everything.”
