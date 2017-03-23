Suspended state Sen. Courson being treated for cancer

Suspended state Sen. John Courson disclosed Thursday that he is being treated for a serious and sometimes fatal form of skin cancer.
However, the Richland Republican, who was indicted last week and accused of converting campaign money to personal use, told The State he has no plans to resign his Senate seat.
Courson, 72, said he was diagnosed with malignant melanoma in December 2015 and told the average life expectancy for similar patients is six months to a year.
He said he is receiving treatment every three weeks at S.C. Oncology Associates in Columbia.
“I’m a Marine. I don’t run from a fight,” Courson said.
He said the cancer has not affected him physically but has weighed on him mentally.
Courson has denied the corruption charges but is not speaking publicly about his indictment.
He said he had kept the diagnosis quiet until last week, when he began telling fellow legislators who called after his indictment.
