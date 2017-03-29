SC Ports Authority suspends ties to Quinn firm, citing probe

The S.C. Ports Authority voted Wednesday to cut ties, at least for now, with a Columbia political consulting firm ensnared in a state public corruption investigation.
The Ports Authority board voted 5-3 to suspend doing business with Richard Quinn & Associates, citing concerns the Columbia-based political consulting firm is being looked at by state investigators.
The vote will stop monthly payments to the firm for consulting, which have ranged from $9,000 a month since 2009 to $8,100 a month since July.
Ports Authority chairman Pat McKinney made the motion, citing “enough legal uncertainty” to justify suspending the consulting agreement with the firm, headed by veteran GOP consultant Richard Quinn.
McKinney noted Quinn has not been charged with any wrongdoing. But, he added, the authority’s records related to the Quinn firm have been subpoenaed by a state grand jury, he said.
▪ Check back for details.
Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself
Comments