Sanford draws a primary challenger

U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, R-Charleston, is drawing a primary challenger for 2018.
Ted Fienning, a Charleston businessman and Marine Corps Reserve pilot, has announced he will run against Sanford in the Republican primary for the 1st District congressional nomination.
Fienning joined the Marines after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and served as a fighter pilot. He still flies out of the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort as a reservist.
He cofounded the company Babiators, which makes children’s sunglasses.
Fienning said in a statement he wants to focus on reducing the national debt in his campaign.
“We are saddling future generations with... annual federal budget deficits and a $21 trillion national debt that has been ignored by career politicians that are all talk and no action,” he said.
Fienning won’t be the first challenge Sanford has faced since he returned to Congress in 2013. He defeated state Rep. Jenny Horne in 2016 with 55 percent of the vote. Sanford then went on to defeat Democrat Dimitri Cherney by 20 points in the general election.
