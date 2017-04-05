Senate approves possible $500 bonus for SC state employees

0:38 Mark Sanford evaluates his Beaufort town hall Pause

1:24 USC President Harris Pastides talks about where USC's new medical school could be built on the Bull Street property

1:53 Schools in Denmark-Olar are old and inadequate, a problem in many rural districts

0:41 Rain, hail, wind in Lexington

0:34 Darius Rucker: This has been amazing run for USC basketball

0:46 Five Points braces for flooding

0:27 Angle two: Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

0:51 Dawn Staley shows off her 'Net-lace,' invites LeBron to parade

0:49 South Carolina Women's basketball team are National Champions