Pope snags endorsements from SC House speaker, ag commissioner in Congress race

S.C. congressional candidate Tommy Pope is racking up endorsements two weeks out from the special GOP primary.
On Tuesday, Pope announced an endorsement from S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, in his race to succeed Mick Mulvaney as the congressman from the 5th District. The day before, Pope received the endorsement of Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers.
Lucas and Pope work together closely in the House of Representatives, where the York County Republican serves as speaker pro tempore under Lucas.
“Tommy Pope is a proven conservative and the right choice for Congress,” said Lucas in a statement. “His pro-business and fiscally responsible record in the South Carolina House of Representatives is what Washington needs to practice to put America back on the right track.”
A Hartsville resident, Lucas doesn’t live in the 5th District, but his S.C. House district includes portions of Kershaw and Lancaster counties, which are in the 5th District.
On Monday, Pope was endorsed by Hugh Weathers, the statewide elected head of South Carolina’s Agriculture Department. Weathers cited Pope’s work on farm issues in his endorsement.
“The farmers that I’ve talked to in the 5th District are supporting Tommy because they recognize what he did for them in Columbia,” said Weathers. “When the flood hit two years ago we really needed help and it was not coming from anywhere else, but Tommy stood up and showed leadership on behalf of all farmers.”
Pope is running against six other Republicans in the May 2 GOP primary. If he wins the nomination, Pope would go on to the special election on June 20.
