Nikki Haley: Investigate reported killings of gays in Russia

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is speaking out on reports that gay people in the Russian republic of Chechnya are being rounded up by local authorities, tortured and even killed.
Haley put out a statement calling for an investigation into the allegations against Chechen authorities, as reported by Time magazine.
“We continue to be disturbed by reports of kidnapping, torture, and murder of people in Chechnya based on their sexual orientation and those persecuted by association,” Haley wrote in the statement.
“If true, this violation of human rights cannot be ignored – Chechen authorities must immediately investigate these allegations, hold anyone involved accountable, and take steps to prevent future abuses.”
Several organizations have reported more than 100 men have been rounded up in Chechnya, and at least three have been killed. The LGBT advocacy group GLAAD had called on Haley to denounce the actions of the Chechen government.
Haley paired her statement with the announcement that the U.S. delegation will lead the UN Security Council's “first-ever meeting on human rights in international conflicts.”
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
