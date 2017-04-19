Freshman SC lawmaker wants to boot longtime committee chairs

A freshman legislator wants to change South Carolina's constitution to get veteran politicians out of committee chairs, and away from the power that comes with it.
Rep. Katie Arrington, R-Berkeley, has proposed a constitutional amendment that would limit committee chairmen in the House and Senate to no more than 12 years holding the gavel.
“For too long, our state has suffered because certain politicians refuse to accept new ways to solve problems,” Arrington said. “South Carolinians suffer because these politicians remain complacent, as issue like our roads worsen, simply for the sake of maintaining their own political power.”
“While I know my legislation will not make me many new friends in Columbia, I also know that this legislation is necessary to truly return power back to the people,” she said.
Because Arrignton’s proposal would write the change into the constitution, it faces a long road to passage. Not only the House and Senate would have to approve the change, but voters would then have to approve it in a statewide referendum.
Arrington said she made the change a constitutional amendment because, if it were a change to the Legislature’s rule, “power-hungry politicians” would simply change the rule when it was convenient.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
