Gov. McMaster signs SC pension fix into law

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday signed into law a bill aimed at shoring up the state’s retirement system, but said it was only “the first step of many which are needed to secure the future fiscal health and sustainability of the pension systems.”
“The bill does not address the single most important measure which would ensure the long term financial stability and viability of the State's retirement systems,” McMaster said in his statement explaining his decision.
McMaster has expressed concerns about the proposal to help the state retirement system pay for $20 billion in benefits it has promised state retirees but cannot afford under the current system.
State taxpayers, he said last week, should not shoulder the burden of rescuing the under-water retirement system.
The bill does not go far enough to change the way the pension system is funded, he said recently, adding “We must have a new plan, whether it’s a 401k type plan or something else.”
The legislation’s aim is to pump money into the pension system, which needs about $20 billion to cover promised retirement benefits.
The bill does so by increasing the amount of government workers’ pay they contribute toward their own retirement. The bill calls for government employees, including city and county workers and teachers, to contribute 9 percent of their pay into the retirement system, up from 8.7 percent now. That change would take effect July 1, adding $42 million a year to the retirement system.
The state agencies, cities, counties and school systems that employ those workers also would pay more into the system, starting with a 2 percentage-point increase – or $236 million – on July 1. The amount would increase by 1 percentage point – or $118 million – each year until 2022, when the employer’s contribution would reach an added $827 million a year, or 18.56 percent of public-sector workers’ pay.
Supporters have said the changes are needed to prevent the state’s retirement system from going bankrupt.
But opponents say it’s unfair to make S.C. taxpayers pay more than public employees to shore up the state retirement system.
Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself
Comments