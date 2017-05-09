Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:30 Chad Connelly endorses Ralph Norman in SC 5th District runoff Pause 1:06 Jarvis Hall apologizes for killing Forest Acres officer Greg Alia 1:02 Dax Hollifield: 'When I hit people, they go backwards' 5:36 Wife of slain Forest Acres police officer Greg Alia speaks to killer in court 1:06 Attorney says other USC football player involved in bar assault, not Jalen Dread 0:48 How one chef hopes to expand Columbia's palate 3:50 Muschamp on expectations for freshmen, team growth in summer 2:46 Frank Martin on recruiting approach after Final Four appearance 1:04 UNC sigee Jalek Felton discusses all-star games, impact with Tar Heels 2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

FBI Director James Comey during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday defended the decision to notify Congress days before the 2016 presidential election about opening a new investigation related to Hillary Clinton's emails. C-SPAN