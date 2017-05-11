Politics & Government

May 11, 2017 11:11 AM

Joe Wilson endorses Norman in 5th District race

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

5th District congressional candidate Ralph Norman gets an endorsement from U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Springdale.

Wilson, from the neighboring 2nd District, said he had supported Norman since he ran against former Rep. John Spratt in 2006, when Wilson joined him on a bus tour of the 5th District.

“I learned firsthand of the competence and dedication of Ralph, who I know would be an effective Member of Congress,” Wilson said. “Ralph’s campaign today is a continuation of those same principles we share—a strong national defense, limited government, and expanded freedom.”

Wilson said Norman shares his concerns about military and defense issues.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

