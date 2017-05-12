SC GOP scuttles Confederate flag proposal before convention

1:30 Chad Connelly endorses Ralph Norman in SC 5th District runoff Pause

2:57 Jamyest Williams predicts good things coming for South Carolina

1:51 Jamyest Williams knows fulfilling NFL dream requires daily effort

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17

1:06 Jarvis Hall apologizes for killing Forest Acres officer Greg Alia

1:12 A look at the Pop-up drive in theater coming to Columbia: FunFlicks Outdoor Movies Commercial

0:48 Sindarius Thornwell enjoys NBA interviews, reveals favorite team

2:26 Independant Fashion Retailer Ashley Barber talks LuLaRoe