VC Summer hearing postponed as hurricane trumps SC nukes

Hurricane Irma’s path has pushed back the latest hearings into the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project in Jenkinsville.
Hearings by the S.C. House’s “ratepayer protection committee” — scheduled for Monday and Tuesday — were canceled because of the approach of the high-powered Atlantic hurricane, expected to impact at least parts of South Carolina at the beginning of next week.
Lawmakers were preparing for a daylong hearing Monday, scheduled to start at 10 a.m. House members would have returned Tuesday for testimony from the state’s Office of Regulatory Staff, which helps regulate investor-owned utilities, including SCANA and its SCE&G subsidiary.
The House hearings have yet to be rescheduled.
The state Senate’s utility review committee has moved its planned “discussion” with representatives of the state’s Public Service Authority and S.C. Electric and Gas — originally set for Wednesday — to Monday, Sept. 18.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
