Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., met for 40 minutes Wednesday with President Donald Trump and discussed race relations.
White House photo caption calls SC senator ‘Tom Scott’

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

September 14, 2017 8:35 AM

Sen. Tim Scott, R-North Charleston, says he had a good meeting with President Donald Trump on Wednesday. Scott expressed his displeasure with how Trump responded to the violence at white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., last month.

Scott said after their 40 minute meeting in the Oval Office, he thinks Trump “got it.”

What someone on the White House staff didn’t get was the senator’s name. The initial caption on an official White House photo of the meeting named the South Carolina senator as “Tom Scott.”

The caption was corrected, but not before the mistake was noticed on social media.

Some saw the typo as having added significance due to the context of the meeting. Scott had criticized Trump’s reaction to the violence in Charlottesville, in which a woman protesting the white nationalist rally was killed.

Trump had blamed the violence on “many sides” and initially declined to denounce the racist groups involved in the rally. Scott said that response diminished the president’s “moral authority.”

But afterwards, Scott’s office was reportedly nonchalant about the mistake.

Others just found the mistake funny.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

