White House photo caption calls SC senator ‘Tom Scott’

Sen. Tim Scott, R-North Charleston, says he had a good meeting with President Donald Trump on Wednesday. Scott expressed his displeasure with how Trump responded to the violence at white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., last month.
Scott said after their 40 minute meeting in the Oval Office, he thinks Trump “got it.”
What someone on the White House staff didn’t get was the senator’s name. The initial caption on an official White House photo of the meeting named the South Carolina senator as “Tom Scott.”
The caption was corrected, but not before the mistake was noticed on social media.
The White House just sent out a photo of Senator Tim Scott meeting with President Trump. They call him, "Tom Scott." pic.twitter.com/8AkbmiNHTj— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 13, 2017
White House sends out a photo of the president meeting with “U.S. Senator Tom Scott.” I believe they mean Tim. pic.twitter.com/767ejeSWd9— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 13, 2017
U.S. Senator Tom Scott, y’all. pic.twitter.com/weekYSy6oV— Sam Spence (@samwithans) September 13, 2017
Some saw the typo as having added significance due to the context of the meeting. Scott had criticized Trump’s reaction to the violence in Charlottesville, in which a woman protesting the white nationalist rally was killed.
Hey President Donald J. Trump, here is a word of advice, never call a black man "Tom".#FreudianSlip #UncleTomScott https://t.co/0t9OwmMm7Q— Joe Madison (@MadisonSiriusXM) September 14, 2017
Trump had blamed the violence on “many sides” and initially declined to denounce the racist groups involved in the rally. Scott said that response diminished the president’s “moral authority.”
But afterwards, Scott’s office was reportedly nonchalant about the mistake.
I asked @SenatorTimScott's office about the unfortunate "Tom Scott" typo. This was their response:— Darren Sands (@darrensands) September 13, 2017
"His thoughts are ♂️"
Others just found the mistake funny.
And they listed that Trump met with Tom Scott. Tom was a fantastic sax player & is on many records. He's also white. Can't make it up. pic.twitter.com/oa8cXS54Hh— Terry Hannan (@terryhannan) September 13, 2017
So I get the outrage over the WH calling him "Tom" Scott, but where is the outrage over POTUS wearing black pants w/ a navy jacket?! pic.twitter.com/vfTJL6m4y4— Allyson Claybourn (@AEClaybourn) September 13, 2017
