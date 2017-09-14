SC House committee gets long-secret nuclear plant report

A State House committee looking into the failure of the V.C. Summer nuclear plant will review a long-secret document that cast doubt on the project’s feasibility.
Members of the S.C. House “utility ratepayer protection” committee will hold a hearing at the State House Friday on the Bechtel report, a document compiled about 18 months before the Fairfield County project was shut down.
SCE&G initially denied it had such a report, then refused to hand it over the document when requested by state regulators. The document eventually became public when Gov. Henry McMaster demanded SCE&G’s partner, state-owned Santee Cooper, hand over its copy of the report.
Committee members will hear from SCE&G and parent company SCANA at Friday’s meeting.
The committee meets at 10 a.m. in the Solomon Blatt building at the State House.
