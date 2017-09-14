V.C. Summer nuclear plant
V.C. Summer nuclear plant Courtesy High Flyer
V.C. Summer nuclear plant Courtesy High Flyer

Politics & Government

SC House committee gets long-secret nuclear plant report

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

September 14, 2017 9:57 AM

A State House committee looking into the failure of the V.C. Summer nuclear plant will review a long-secret document that cast doubt on the project’s feasibility.

Members of the S.C. House “utility ratepayer protection” committee will hold a hearing at the State House Friday on the Bechtel report, a document compiled about 18 months before the Fairfield County project was shut down.

SCE&G initially denied it had such a report, then refused to hand it over the document when requested by state regulators. The document eventually became public when Gov. Henry McMaster demanded SCE&G’s partner, state-owned Santee Cooper, hand over its copy of the report.

Committee members will hear from SCE&G and parent company SCANA at Friday’s meeting.

The committee meets at 10 a.m. in the Solomon Blatt building at the State House.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

