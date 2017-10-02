More Videos

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana 2:07

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana

Pause
Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens 2:10

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens

Footage from the scene of shooting in Las Vegas 2:10

Footage from the scene of shooting in Las Vegas

Josh Kendall: It feels like a bitter 3-2 start for USC 2:34

Josh Kendall: It feels like a bitter 3-2 start for USC

Dorian O'Daniel talks pick-six, dominant defense 1:54

Dorian O'Daniel talks pick-six, dominant defense

The 2017 Okra Strut Parade in four minutes 4:02

The 2017 Okra Strut Parade in four minutes

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Top photos from South Carolina vs. Texas A&M 0:43

Top photos from South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner 1:04

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner

  • SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers

    Timeline of the effort by SCE&G, Santee Cooper and Westinghouse to build two more reactors at VC Summer nuclear station in Fairfield County

Timeline of the effort by SCE&G, Santee Cooper and Westinghouse to build two more reactors at VC Summer nuclear station in Fairfield County Susan Ardis smardis@thestate.com
Timeline of the effort by SCE&G, Santee Cooper and Westinghouse to build two more reactors at VC Summer nuclear station in Fairfield County Susan Ardis smardis@thestate.com

Politics & Government

McMaster finds potential buyers for Santee Cooper

By Avery G. Wilks

awilks@thestate.com

October 02, 2017 12:49 PM

Three Fortune 200 energy companies have lined up to buy some or all of the state-owned Santee Cooper utility, according to two sources familiar with the negotiations.

Those utilities were among four entities that submitted formal letters of interest to Gov. Henry McMaster before a Sunday deadline, the sources said.

McMaster’s office has courted suitors to buy Santee Cooper since August, just after the Moncks Corner-based utility and Cayce-based SCANA, a shareholder-owned utility, pulled the plug on a $9 billion nuclear expansion project in Fairfield County.

The Richland Republican wants to negotiate a deal that either would ensure the twin-reactor project is completed or return some of the hundreds of millions that S.C. power customers already have spent on it.

Efforts to confirm the names of the interested companies by mid-day Monday were unsuccessful.

Asked to identify the companies interested in buying Santee Cooper, what the next step was and what a time line for a deal might be, the governor’s office said: “To preserve the integrity of the process, any details of ongoing conversations will remain confidential at this time.”

Spokesman Brian Symmes added, “The governor is continuing to work with companies interested in purchasing some or all of Santee Cooper, and he remains solely focused on what is best for ratepayers and South Carolina taxpayers.”

Efforts to reach Santee Cooper board chairman Leighton Lord also were unsuccessful.

McMaster’s Oct. 1 deadline to submit letters of interest did not require formal offers to buy the utility. But the deadline appears to have knocked out a few companies with only casual interest.

McMaster initially reached out to were Charlotte-based Duke Energy, the Atlanta-based Southern Co. and Richmond-based Dominion Energy. Later, in August, The State reported McMaster was in talks with five Fortune 500 companies.

Among the Santee Cooper assets those companies were interested in:

▪ The right to supply energy to 177,000 retail customers that Santee Cooper serves directly, mostly along the S.C. coast

▪ The utility’s long-term contract to supply electricity to 20 S.C. electric cooperatives with more than 764,000 customers. That deal ends in 2058.

▪ Santee Cooper’s transmission system, which transports electricity from the utility’s power generation plants to its substations

Any deal must be approved by S.C. lawmakers, who have convened two special committees to investigate the nuclear fiasco.

Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana

View More Video