McMaster finds potential buyers for Santee Cooper

Three Fortune 200 energy companies have lined up to buy some or all of the state-owned Santee Cooper utility, according to two sources familiar with the negotiations.
Those utilities were among four entities that submitted formal letters of interest to Gov. Henry McMaster before a Sunday deadline, the sources said.
McMaster’s office has courted suitors to buy Santee Cooper since August, just after the Moncks Corner-based utility and Cayce-based SCANA, a shareholder-owned utility, pulled the plug on a $9 billion nuclear expansion project in Fairfield County.
The Richland Republican wants to negotiate a deal that either would ensure the twin-reactor project is completed or return some of the hundreds of millions that S.C. power customers already have spent on it.
Efforts to confirm the names of the interested companies by mid-day Monday were unsuccessful.
Asked to identify the companies interested in buying Santee Cooper, what the next step was and what a time line for a deal might be, the governor’s office said: “To preserve the integrity of the process, any details of ongoing conversations will remain confidential at this time.”
Spokesman Brian Symmes added, “The governor is continuing to work with companies interested in purchasing some or all of Santee Cooper, and he remains solely focused on what is best for ratepayers and South Carolina taxpayers.”
Efforts to reach Santee Cooper board chairman Leighton Lord also were unsuccessful.
McMaster’s Oct. 1 deadline to submit letters of interest did not require formal offers to buy the utility. But the deadline appears to have knocked out a few companies with only casual interest.
McMaster initially reached out to were Charlotte-based Duke Energy, the Atlanta-based Southern Co. and Richmond-based Dominion Energy. Later, in August, The State reported McMaster was in talks with five Fortune 500 companies.
Among the Santee Cooper assets those companies were interested in:
▪ The right to supply energy to 177,000 retail customers that Santee Cooper serves directly, mostly along the S.C. coast
▪ The utility’s long-term contract to supply electricity to 20 S.C. electric cooperatives with more than 764,000 customers. That deal ends in 2058.
▪ Santee Cooper’s transmission system, which transports electricity from the utility’s power generation plants to its substations
Any deal must be approved by S.C. lawmakers, who have convened two special committees to investigate the nuclear fiasco.
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
