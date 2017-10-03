Jeff Duncan's Democratic rival calls for gun-control laws after Las Vegas shooting

Mary Geren, a Democrat from Anderson who is running against U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, called on Congress to pass gun-control laws after Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas.
"I have been praying for the victims of the mass shooting that occurred in Las Vegas yesterday, and I am so thankful for our first responders who did not hesitate to risk their own lives to save concert attendees," said Geren in a statement issued by her campaign Monday afternoon.
"Alas, thoughts and prayers are not enough," she added. "How many times must we wake up to the news of innocent Americans being gunned down before Congress takes action? Like many of you, I am sick and tired by such inaction."
While admitting that no single action may have prevented the Las Vegas shooting, Geren said "it is time for all Americans to discuss common sense gun legislation, including universal background checks, supported by almost 90% of Americans, Republican and Democrat alike. We also need stronger oversight of gun trafficking and online sales."
"Congress should debate legislation that would prevent the deaths of Americans, not legislation making it easier for people to buy gun suppressors, which has been introduced by my opponent," Geren said.
A spokesman from Duncan declined to comment. The Republican from Laurens is serving his fourth term in a district that represents part of Greenville and all of Anderson, Oconee and Pickens counties.
Earlier Monday on his Facebook page, Duncan said he was praying for victims, families, visitors and law enforcement in Las Vegas.
Geren said Congress should act quickly to pass legislation "promoting the best interests of American citizens, not gun manufacturers."
"The time for inaction reached its expiration date long ago," she said. "This issue is not about taking guns from law-abiding citizens; it is not a partisan issue; it is about
working together to reach common sense solutions. Enough is enough."
