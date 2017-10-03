SC Democrat running again for Congress? ‘Kick-off’ set for Monday

The Democrat who lost one of the closest races in recent S.C. history appears set to launch another bid for Congress.
Archie Parnell is scheduled to appear at a “kick-off” event Monday in Rock Hill, according to the York County Democratic Party.
A call requesting comment Tuesday from Parnell was returned by spokesman Zach Marcus, who said Parnell would make an unspecified “announcement” on the same day in his hometown of Sumter.
Parnell was the Democratic nominee in a special election earlier this year for South Carolina’s 5th District seat in Congress, vacated when U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-Indian Land, was appointed as President Donald Trump’s budget director.
Never miss a local story.
Parnell lost in June to former state Rep. Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill. But Norman’s margin of victory was only 3.2 percent, making it the closest congressional race in South Carolina in more than 20 years.
Parnell publicly has mused about running again when the seat comes up for a full term in 2018, saying he has received encouragement from Sumter voters.
Before running for office, Parnell was a senior financial adviser for Goldman Sachs, working for the investment firm in Europe and Asia before returning to South Carolina.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
Comments