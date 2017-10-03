Politics & Government

Here’s what Kevin Bryant has raised for his bid for SC governor

By Jamie Self

jself@thestate.com

October 03, 2017 1:52 PM

S.C. Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant has raised about $350,000 in his bid to unseat Gov. Henry McMaster in next June’s GOP primary, the Anderson Republican said Tuesday.

Bryant is one of three GOP candidates challenging McMaster, who took over as the state’s chief executive when Gov. Nikki Haley resigned to become Donald Trump’s United Nations ambassador.

Charleston attorney Catherine Templeton and former Democratic state Sen. and Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill of Williamsburg also are seeking the GOP nomination for governor.

Bryant said Tuesday that he has $290,000 to spend. The $350,000 that Bryant — a libertarian Republican and former state senator — has raised includes $225,250 of his own money that he has given his campaign.

Candidates for state and local offices have until Oct. 10 to report their third-quarter campaign fundraising and expenses.

Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself

