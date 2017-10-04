U.S. Rep. Tom Rice leads a town hall style meeting at Boulineau's in Cherry Grove Beach on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2014.
U.S. Rep. Tom Rice leads a town hall style meeting at Boulineau's in Cherry Grove Beach on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2014. File/Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com

SC’s Tom Rice draws challenger in race for Congress

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

October 04, 2017 3:24 PM

An Horry County psychologist has announced a bid to challenge a three-term incumbent congressman.

Bruce Fischer, 69, of Longs, announced he would run as a Democrat in a news release on Wednesday. He will challenge incumbent Rep. Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach, in South Carolina’s 7th District.

A Vietnam veteran and retired U.S. Army helicopter pilot, Fischer has operated a psychology practice for the last 23 years. He says the election of Donald Trump as president drove him to get involved in politics.

“Like many Americans, I woke up on November 9, 2016 feeling compelled to do more,” Fischer said in a press release.

Fischer’s announcement focused on health care issues.

“Congress should be working to expand healthcare – not take it away from millions,” Fischer said. “(A)s a medical practitioner, I know that Medicare works. Let’s build on the progress we’ve made under ObamaCare and work to pass Medicare-for-All legislation.”

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

