Santee Cooper proposes slashing its budget after nuclear fiasco

The state’s publicly owned utility is looking to slash its next three annual budgets by a total of $120 million in the aftermath of its aborted nuclear project in Fairfield County.
Santee Cooper leaders say those savings, plus $895 million from a settlement over the project’s failure, could help prevent customers’ power bills from escalating.
That will be a priority as the utility seeks to placate state leaders and customers who have fumed since July 31, when Santee Cooper pulled the plug on a nine-year, $9 billion effort to build two new nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station.
The Moncks Corner-based utility’s customers have suffered five rate hikes already and are on the hook for at least $3.4 billion more to pay off the abandoned reactors.
State lawmakers have pushed Santee Cooper to somehow lower that $3.4 billion figure, while S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has worked since August to negotiate a deal that would give customers their money back by selling some or all of the state-owned company.
“The board is committed to working with staff to find additional savings,” Santee Cooper board chairman Leighton Lord said. “We went to look at everything. ... Our goal is to maintain rates as low as possible while maintaining our reliability.”
At a board meeting Friday, Santee Cooper unveiled a proposal to slash its annual budget by about $40 million – or 4 percent – for each of the next three years. The company does not expect layoffs but will not replace about 150 employees expected to retire by next June, spokeswoman Mollie Gore said.
That represents about 8.6 percent of Santee Cooper’s 1,750 employees.
“We have been challenged to cut our budget as much as we can across the company,” she said.
The board did not vote on the proposal. It will decide on its next budget in December.
The board also discussed spending a $895 million settlement from Toshiba, the parent company of the project’s lead contractor, to keep customers’ power bills from escalating in the next few years.
About two-thirds of that settlement would pay down Santee Cooper’s $8 billion in debt, about half of which is tied to the nuclear project, under the utility’s current plan. The rest would go toward reducing how much the company must borrow in the future.
Outgoing Santee Cooper chief executive Lonnie Carter told lawmakers early this week that he could not estimate how high rates ultimately would rise.
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
