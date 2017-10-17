SC judge gives green light to misconduct trial of Sen. Courson

S.C. Circuit Judge Carmen Mullen cleared the way Tuesday for special prosecutor David Pascoe to try state Sen. John Courson, R-Richland, on charges of misconduct in office.
In a four-page ruling, Mullen said Pascoe clearly had jurisdiction to prosecute Courson, who was indicted by a State Grand Jury in March on charges of using campaign money for personal expenses.
In a hearing last week, Courson’s attorney, Rose Mary Parham, had argued Pascoe only had been authorixed to investigate two other state lawmakers – Reps. Rick Quinn, R-Lexington, and Jim Merrill, R-Berkeley — and not Courson.
Parham argued the S.C. Supreme Court, in a ruling last year, had limited Pascoe to investigating only those two lawmakers because they were named in a confidential State Law Enforcement Division report as being suspected of public corruption.
Pascoe’s investigation and, subsequent, indictment of Courson was by chance – growing out of his investigation of Quinn and Merrill.
Mullen called Parham’s argument that Pascoe’s authority was limited “absurd.”
“For this court to hold that Solicitor Pascoe’s authority is limited solely to the two redacted legislators and therefore render him unable to pursue any other alleged wrongdoers uncovered by his investigation would lead to ... (an) absurd result,” Mullen wrote.
Last week, Pascoe told Mullen that if she accepted Parham’s argument it would allow “Mr. Courson to get a free pass in this investigation, and that makes absolutely no sense whatsoever.”
Merrill recently pleaded guilty to misconduct in office and resigned from the House.
Quinn has been indicted on two counts of misconduct. Quinn, who maintains his innocence, has been suspended from office as he awaits trial.
