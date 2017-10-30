Then-Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort talks to reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention as Rick Gates listens at back left.
Then-Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort talks to reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention as Rick Gates listens at back left. Matt Rourke AP file

Former Trump campaign chair Manafort surrenders to FBI, indicted in Russia election probe

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

October 30, 2017 8:11 AM

Special counsel Robert S. Mueller indicted former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort Monday, The New York Times reported. It is the first indictment filed as a result of Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Manafort resigned from then-candidate Trump’s campaign in August 2016 after facing increasing scrutiny for his work representing Russian interests in Ukraine.

Manafort surrendered to the FBI Monday morning, soon after his indictment was reported by the Times.

Mueller, former director of the FBI, was appointed special council in May to lead the independent investigation into possible connections between Trump campaign associates and Russian officials. The U.S. intelligence community confirmed in a public report that Russia had actively intended to disrupt the U.S. election and sway the result in President Trump’s favor.

Mueller assembled a team of prosecutors and has worked largely behind the scenes for the past five months, although hints of his activities have trickled out. One such revelation was an early-morning raid on the home of Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman. Mueller reportedly told Manafort at the time to expect an indictment, reported The New York Times.

Rick Gates was also indicted.

President Trump expressed his frustration with the investigation in a series of tweets Sunday morning, suggesting that instead his former opponent Hillary Clinton should be investigated.

