Executive director of SC Disabilities and Special Needs resigns after eight years

Beverly Buscemi, executive director of the state Department of Disabilities and Special Needs for the past eight years, is leaving the agency.
Buscemi told the agency's seven commissioners and executive staff on Saturday that she was resigning her post effective Dec. 8, said Susan Beck, associate state director of policy for the agency.
She said Buscemi sent a letter on Monday to all staff and the agency's service providers announcing her decision.
“I consider myself privileged to have served South Carolina as an agency head for such a long period of time," she wrote. "At this time, I feel it is important for me to move onto other opportunities outside of South Carolina while continuing to follow my passion of supporting individuals with disabilities."
Buscemi could not be reached for comment Monday.
DDSN Chairwoman Eva Ravenel said she wishes her well.
"I'm just happy for her and that she's found something that it sounds like she will be happy with," she said.
Ravenel said she hopes the commission will select an interim executive director at its next meeting on Nov. 16.
Buscemi's departure comes at a critical time for the agency, which is the subject of a months-long study by the House Legislative Oversight Committee and a separate study by a Senate oversight panel.
The agency also is wrestling with several challenges, including an overhaul of its provider payment system, whether to require video cameras in common areas of DDSN facilities and a $10 million request to lawmakers to again increase direct-care workers’ pay.
It also comes after Buscemi was criticized in September by two commissioners, including Ravenel, after the director went on a Caribbean cruise as Hurricane Irma approached the mainland.
DDSN oversees the care of thousands of people with intellectual disabilities, autism, brain and spinal cord injuries through a network of regional centers, and contracts with various county disabilities agencies and private service providers.
The Greenville News, in a series of articles published last month, examined the state DDSN system and its problems, which include significant increases in abuse, neglect and exploitation allegations and critical-type incidents; critical state and federal audits; rates of abuse, neglect and rates of exploitation allegations, and critical incidents or deaths that exceed the state rates for many county disabilities agencies.
The agency also faces a waiting list of more than 7,000, rule changes by the federal government aimed at pushing states to integrate the disabled more fully into communities and an uncertain funding future due to Congressional proposals to reform Medicaid.
Last month, Buscemi asked House lawmakers to clarify state law on exactly what the agency’s oversight role should entail.
"I think right now, depending on who you talk to and when you talk to them, everybody is not of one accord on what the roles and responsibilities of DDSN are," she said.
Buscemi’s tenure, which began in 2009, has included expansion of DDSN programs, a reduction in the amount of time people wait for services, creation of an online ratings database for all service providers and the development of a new digital record-keeping system for the agency and its providers.
She thanked DDSN employees Monday for their work.
"I am honored to have worked with the consumers, families, advocates, providers and DDSN agency staff and commissioners over the years," she wrote. "It has been a privilege to work with the amazing employees of DDSN. I cannot say strongly enough how much I truly value the lessons I have learned from working with the employees of DDSN. Thank you for all that you do to support the system assisting people with disabilities and their families."
A native of Lyman, Buscemi worked as facility administrator for DDSN’s Columbia regional center prior to taking the executive director’s job.
Buscemi has a Bachelor of Science degree from the College of Charleston, a Master of Arts degree from the College of William & Mary, and a Doctor of Philosophy degree from Saint Louis University, according to her biography.
