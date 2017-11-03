‘I’m sorry:’ New exec aims to turn SCANA around after nuclear debacle

More Videos 2:43 Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' Pause 4:18 Game preview: Can USC hang with Georgia? 2:21 Look inside: Violent criminals were once locked up in downtown Columbia 0:32 Move Over PSA 1:49 Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs 0:17 Man yells 'Hail Satan' after explosion at Davie Poplar 1:05 Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game 0:43 What are the tallest buildings in Columbia? 3:30 Frank Martin discusses exhibition win for South Carolina basketball 2:55 Lower Richland football enjoying turnaround Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

New SCANA chief operating officer Keller Kissam on what the utility means to him New SCANA chief operating officer Keller Kissam on what the embattled utility means to him. New SCANA chief operating officer Keller Kissam on what the embattled utility means to him. awilks@thestate.com

New SCANA chief operating officer Keller Kissam on what the embattled utility means to him. awilks@thestate.com