Immigrant supporters to rally at SC State House for Dream Act

Supporters of the DACA program that allows immigrants who entered the country illegally as children to stay will rally at the SC State House on Thursday.
The rally at 5:30 p.m. is part of a national push for Congress to pass a “Dream Act” that would give 800,000 recipients of DACA a path to stay in the country. President Donald Trump has announced he will let the Obama-era program – short for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals – expire in March without congressional action.
One study found that 6,400 people in South Carolina have DACA, which allows them to legally work and go to school while they are in the United States. They contribute an estimated $262.7 million to South Carolina’s economy.
The Columbia is being staged by Organizing for Action, in partnership with Palmetto Luna Arts, the Carolina Peace Resource Center, and Indivisible Midlands.
