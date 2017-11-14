What SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants Roy Moore to do

Gov. Henry McMaster is joining U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott in calling for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore to drop out of the race as the Republican continues to face allegations of sexual misconduct.
“Unless Mr. Moore can somehow disprove these allegations, he needs to go,’’ McMaster said Tuesday, referring to multiple witnesses who have come forward.
McMaster, a Republican running for re-election, said during a news conference in Columbia that he had no sympathy for people who abuse others.
“This thing with people abusing other people, particularly children, is something that is a scourge,’’ the governor said.
Moore has been accused by five women of making sexual advances toward them while they were teenagers. The most recent allegation came from an Alabama woman who accused Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 16. Moore, the former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, denies the allegations.
Moore faces Democrat Doug Jones in the general election.
Graham, R-Seneca, tweeted Monday the Alabama race will “not end well for Mr. Moore” if he stays in the contest, the same day another woman publicly came forward with allegations Moore sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager.
“In light of the most recent allegations and the cumulative effect of others, I believe #RoyMoore would be doing himself, the state, the GOP, and the country a service by stepping aside,” Graham wrote.
In light of the most recent allegations and the cumulative effect of others, I believe #RoyMoore would be doing himself, the state, the GOP, and the country a service by stepping aside.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 13, 2017
If he continues this will not end well for Mr. Moore.
Scott, R-North Charleston, separately called for Moore to go Monday at a breakfast in Charleston.
“If the allegations are true, he needs to step aside and we should move forward,” Scott said, according to the Post and Courier. “In my opinion, the accusations are stronger than the denial. It’s a horrible situation, obviously.”
Graham and Scott were just the latest Republicans abandoning Moore’s bid in the Alabama special election. GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., also said Monday that he “believes the women,” urging Moore to drop out of the race.
U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, suggested even if Moore wins the Dec. 12 election, the Senate might vote to expel him before he takes his seat.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @bristowathome, @buzzatthestate
Sammy Fretwell: 803-771-8537, @sfretwell83
Comments