SC taking steps toward selling Santee Cooper

More Videos 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers Pause 1:56 USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 0:31 Dutch Fork players give their best imitations of coach Tom Knotts 1:15 A house divided is going to be a house 2:39 Clemson OC Jeff Scott recaps South Carolina, previews Miami 0:50 USC, Clemson targets react to outcome of rivalry game 1:32 Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 4:35 The future of Kurt Roper and the USC offense 1:00 South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 2:13 Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s 34-10 win over South Carolina Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers Timeline of the effort by SCE&G, Santee Cooper and Westinghouse to build two more reactors at VC Summer nuclear station in Fairfield County Timeline of the effort by SCE&G, Santee Cooper and Westinghouse to build two more reactors at VC Summer nuclear station in Fairfield County Susan Ardis smardis@thestate.com

Timeline of the effort by SCE&G, Santee Cooper and Westinghouse to build two more reactors at VC Summer nuclear station in Fairfield County Susan Ardis smardis@thestate.com