Politics & Government

Could Democrats score an upset in this SC race?

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

December 20, 2017 02:17 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 02:40 PM

Could South Carolina see one of the South’s more competitive races in 2018?

In a region that votes heavily Republican, Roll Call highlights the 5th District race for Congress as a potential pick up for Democrats and two-time candidate Archie Parnell.

The site went looking for races in the Deep South similar to Democratic senator-elect Doug Jones’s upset win in Alabama, and focused on Parnell’s competitiveness in the district centered on Rock Hill.

“Even if you don’t remember his name, you probably remember Archie Parnell’s announcement video for the South Carolina special election,” Roll Call’s Patricia Murphy wrote, noting a Parnell ad that spoofed “House of Cards.”

  COMMERCIAL: Archie Parnell, a Matador for you

    Archie Parnell for Congress released this political commercial that references the Netflix show 'House of Cards.' Parnell is running for Congress in South Carolina's 5th District against Ralph Norman. The seat was vacated by Mick Mulvaney when he took the job of White House budget director.

COMMERCIAL: Archie Parnell, a Matador for you

Archie Parnell for Congress released this political commercial that references the Netflix show 'House of Cards.' Parnell is running for Congress in South Carolina's 5th District against Ralph Norman. The seat was vacated by Mick Mulvaney when he took the job of White House budget director.

ArchieParnell.com

“The video... helped Parnell break through the Jon Ossoff media mania next door in Georgia, where the race to replace Rep. Tom Price sucked up most of the national attention and Democratic money going into Election Day.”

Parnell, a Sumter tax attorney, ran a close special election against GOP Rep. Ralph Norman in June, losing by 3 percentage points. The race was close enough that Parnell decided he would run against Norman a second time next November.

The district was won by a Democrat as recently as 2008, the last time multi-term Rep. John Spratt won re-election. Spratt went on to lose the seat to Mick Mulvaney, the first Republican to win the 5th District in more than a hundred years.

Parnell’s campaign was so successful, Jones’s Alabama campaign copied his hyper-local, grassroots approach in their campaign.

Mulvaney resigned the seat earlier this year when President Donald Trump named him to be the administration’s budget director, setting up the special election.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

