Nikki Haley has this in common with Beyonce and Queen Elizabeth

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

December 27, 2017 07:16 PM

Since leaving the South Carolina Governor’s Mansion for the United Nations, Nikki Haley’s profile has risen.

As the United States ambassador to the U.N., Haley is visible on a worldwide level that few experience. Because of that, South Carolina’s former governor shows up on lists of who’s who and is ranked among other prominent people – not just politicians.

That’s the group Haley is included with in another poll. The Republican from Lexington is included in the gallup.com ranking of the most admired women of 2017.

Haley was included in the year-end poll for the first time. She rounded out the lower half of top-10 most admired women.

Joining her on the list are luminaries such as Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Queen Elizabeth II, Melania Trump and Beyonce Knowles.

According to gallup.com, the most admired woman by Americans is Hillary Clinton.

The 2017 survey marks the 16th consecutive year Clinton has been the most admired woman. She has held the title 22 times in total, more than anyone else.

While Haley and Clinton are ideologically opposites on many issues, it’s likely no coincidence that both are featured on Gallup’s list. A political unknown in 2003, Haley was inspired by a speech she attended from then-Senator Clinton, who said that women should “dare to compete” in politics.

Haley was in a five-way tie for seventh on the 2017 list, along with Condoleezza Rice, Trump, Knowles and Duchess Kate Middleton.

The most admired man in 2017 was former President Barack Obama. Like Clinton, this is the 10th year in a row Barack Obama has topped the list, but his margin over runner-up and current President Donald Trump has been reduced.

Rounding out the top six most-admired men are Pope Francis, Elon Musk, John McCain and Charlotte evangelist Billy Graham.

While Haley made the list for the first time, this is the 61st time Graham has been named to the rankings.

Most Admired Man and Woman in 2017

Most Admired Man

  • Barack Obama
  • Donald Trump
  • Pope Francis
  • Rev. Billy Graham
  • John McCain
  • Elon Musk
  • Bernie Sanders
  • Bill Gates
  • Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Jeff Bezos
  • The Dalai Lama
  • Mike Pence

Most Admired Woman

  • Hillary Clinton
  • Michelle Obama
  • Oprah Winfrey
  • Elizabeth Warren
  • Angela Merkel
  • Queen Elizabeth II
  • Condoleezza Rice
  • Melania Trump
  • Nikki Haley
  • Duchess Kate Middleton
  • Beyonce Knowles

Source: Gallup

