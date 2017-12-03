Nikki Haley named one of the most important people in global business

What does Nikki Haley have in common with Ashley Judd, Jordan Peele, Rachel Maddow and Robert Mueller among others?
The former South Carolina governor, currently serving as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, joins the other prominent public figures as members of the first Bloomberg 50.
It’s a group of difference makers – finance and politics to tech and entertainment – singled out by the media conglomerate for their impact on global business in 2017.
Bloomberg asked, “What if the people who are always on these lists weren’t on this one?” And their editors and reporters compiled a list of executives, entrepreneurs, experts, and entertainers whose 2017 merits applause and recognition. or, in a few instances, Bloomberg says, “just recognition.”
The recognition alone, a dubious distinction, might be reserved for the choice of “Russian botnets,” among others.
Haley was named to the Bloomberg 50, for her role as the voice of President Donald Trump. Haley, a Republican from Lexington, served as South Carolina’s governor for six years before resigning to join the Trump Administration.
Haley has been one of the Trump administration’s most vocal members, taking a tough line on Russia and Syria and telling North Korea not to give the U.S. “a reason” to fight.
Haley’s stance on North Korea was singled out by Bloomberg writer Kambiz Foroohar.
“On Sept. 11, Haley pushed through a Security Council agreement to impose the toughest-ever sanctions on North Korea, limiting the country’s oil imports and banning its textile exports, which will deprive Pyongyang of what Haley estimated is 90 percent of its export revenue.”
Beyond her tough talk on North Korea, Bloomberg was impacted by Haley throwing down the gauntlet ot the international community.
“On her first day at the U.N. in January, Haley warned other diplomats: ‘For those who don’t have our back, we’re taking names.’ Bold pronouncements have informed the rest of her tenure, too. At times, Haley has gone further than President Trump – she condemned Russia’s ‘aggressive actions’ in Ukraine and Syria, using harsher language than he did – but the ambassador nevertheless has become the White House’s trusted voice in opposing the Iran nuclear deal.
“It’s fair to say that, more so than any other Trump appointee, when she speaks, Haley is speaking for him.”
The #Bloomberg50: Our list of executives, entrepreneurs, experts, and entertainers who changed the world this year https://t.co/csYkBL6J75 pic.twitter.com/DQtiKJFIWi— Bloomberg (@business) November 30, 2017
