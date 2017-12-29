Up to 80,000 SC children could lose their health care

More Videos 2:37 Columbia strip club shut down by county Pause 1:31 Clemson RB Travis Etienne on choosing Tigers, preparing for Sugar Bowl 1:11 Sights and sounds from South Carolina's Outback Bowl Friday practice 1:56 USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 0:54 Look: Bobby Bentley coaching USC QBs 0:50 USC confident in play caller for Outback Bowl 18:41 Footage of Midlands woman slipping off handcuffs, stealing patrol car 0:38 What Muschamp thinks about the offense’s preparation 1:33 Frank Martin, USC turn focus to SEC play 2:13 Dawn Staley talks record-breaking win, return to Philadelphia Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Funds Running Out to Treat 8 Million Children The collateral damage from Congress’ struggle to repeal the Affordable Care Act could include a program that covers over 8 million low-income children. States are running out of money to fund the Children’s Health Insurance Program. (Dec. 1) The collateral damage from Congress’ struggle to repeal the Affordable Care Act could include a program that covers over 8 million low-income children. States are running out of money to fund the Children’s Health Insurance Program. (Dec. 1) AP

The collateral damage from Congress’ struggle to repeal the Affordable Care Act could include a program that covers over 8 million low-income children. States are running out of money to fund the Children’s Health Insurance Program. (Dec. 1) AP