New SC laws go into effect on New Year’s Day 2018

More Videos 1:06 Need to know: New SC laws for 2018 Pause 1:28 The final word on USC’s offense: Different or not? 2:37 Columbia strip club shut down by county 1:11 Sights and sounds from South Carolina's Outback Bowl Friday practice 1:56 USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 0:54 Look: Bobby Bentley coaching USC QBs 1:21 Former USC QB Garcia coaching quarterbacks 1:59 Holiday lights give Gamecock fan chance to troll Clemson 1:00 South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:22 How Bryan McClendon is shaping South Carolina's offense Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Need to know: New SC laws for 2018 If you're thinking of buying a lion, you're out of luck. If you're thinking of buying a lion, you're out of luck. Ashlen Renner arenner@thestate.com

