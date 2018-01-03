Dominion offers SCE&G customers $1,000 refund for nuclear project. Is that enough?

An out-of-state utility wants to purchase SCANA and write $1,000 checks to partially refund what the Cayce-based company’s electric customers spent on a failed nuclear construction project.

But will the sweeteners in Dominion Energy’s bid, which include a $7-per-month cut to SCE&G’s electricity rates, be enough to appease S.C. lawmakers and the power customers they represent?

That remains to be seen.

Lawmakers Wednesday were cautiously optimistic about the $14.6 billion deal, which would see Virginia-based Dominion take over SCANA and its utility subsidiary, SCE&G. But many protested that while Dominion offers refunds, it still plans to continue charging customers for two V.C. Summer station reactors that won’t be built.

Meanwhile, on social media and in website comment sections, some of SCE&G’s 700,000 electric customers rejoiced at the possibility of getting back $1.3 billion of the $1.8 billion they have been charged in higher rates for the since-abandoned construction of the Fairfield County project. Others wondered if $1,000 was too little.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster praised the refunds before saying state-owned power company Santee Cooper should be sold, too.

Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, D-Lexington, called the partial refunds “a huge plus,” adding it is a feature not included in the $5-a-month rate cut SCE&G offered in November. That proposal angered S.C. lawmakers who said SCE&G should stop all charges to customers for the Summer project.

Those lawmakers have the same objection to Dominion’s peace offering.

“I’m still having difficulty with customers continuing to pay for V.C. Summer,” said Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield. “Regardless of who the entity is, I think it’s a difficult sell to ask customers to continue paying anything toward V.C. Summer.”

State Rep. Russell Ott, D-Calhoun, tweeted: “Could someone please tell me what part of ‘customers shouldn’t continue paying for this failed project’ is hard to understand?”

S.C. Treasurer Curtis Loftis, a Republican, also expressed doubt. “Splashy numbers and golden promises may not satisfy the needs of South Carolina,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I dunno, $1000 would satisfy a couple of my bill needs, sir,” one commenter replied.

Critics called the $1,000 refunds a distraction from Dominion’s plan to continue charging SCE&G customers for the nuclear project. Dominion has said it would wind those charges down to $0 within 20 years. SCE&G had said that would take half a century.

The refunds will pale in comparison to what SCE&G customers will continue to pay in higher rates for the nuclear project, said Lynn Teague, with the S.C. League of Women Voters.

“It’s not that much better than SCANA’s offer from before. Personally, I am less concerned about recovery of money from the past than I am about seeing long-term rate reductions,” she said. “That’s where rubber meets the road for not only long-term financial health for families, but also for whether businesses come here.”

Frank Knapp, president of the S.C. Small Business Chamber of Commerce, said the refunds aren’t enough. Dominion said it would spend $1.3 billion to refund customers. But SCE&G already has charged those customers $1.8 billion for the project, a figure that grows by $37 million each month.

“The refund is nice,” said Frank Knapp, president of the S.C. Small Business Chamber of Commerce. “They thought this would be the shiny object that the consumers would look at and focus on that. But that $1,000 is not everything that they’ve paid in since 2009. Our goal is to claw back every penny that has been paid in.”