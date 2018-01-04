$1,000 refunds to SCE&G customers hinge on keeping controversial law, Virginia utility says

If the S.C. Legislature guts a law that let SCE&G charge its customers $1.8 billion for a bungled nuclear project, it could kill a deal by Dominion Energy to buy the S.C. utility’s parent, SCANA.
Dominion chief executive officer Tom Farrell said Thursday that his utility’s agreement to buy SCANA hinges on keeping parts of the 2007 Base Load Review Act in place.
A key part of that law allows SCE&G to continue charging its customers for the V.C. Summer nuclear expansion project in Fairfield County even though it won’t be built. But some legislators want to block SCE&G from billing its customers any more for the failed project.
“Depending on the language, it could provide insurmountable obstacles,’’ Farrell said in an interview Thursday with The State.
Dominion has proposed a $1,000 cash refund to the average SCE&G residential customer as part of its offer to buy SCANA. The $14.6 billion deal, in the works since last month, became public Wednesday. Dominion says its plan would provide immediate relief to ratepayers if approved by state and federal regulators, and shareholders of the two companies.
SCE&G customers now are paying about 18 percent of their power bill for the nuclear project, about $27 a month for the average residential ratepayer.
Farrell said his company would not oppose all changes to the controversial law, which made it easier for utilities to charge their customers for the cost of nuclear power plants before they produce power. But taking away his company’s ability to recoup part of the cost of the failed project would be financially difficult, Farrell said.
“The language of the merger agreement (has) conditions,’’ Farrell said. “The substance of it is, as I understand it, there can’t be any significant change to the regulatory treatment that has economic impact on the transaction. In similar words, substantive change to the (Base Load) Review Act that has an impact on the transaction.’’
SCANA has said it could not afford to stop charging customers all the money now being assessed on their power bills because it needs the money. Instead, the Cayce-based utility proposed a $5-a-month reduction in power bills. Legislators quickly called that inadequate. Dominion is offering $1,000 refunds and pledging to cut SCE&G’s electric rates by $7 a month.
In addition to Dominion’s residential refunds, the amount to be rebated to SCE&G’s industrial customers easily could be in the millions of dollars, SCANA chief executive Jimmy Addison said Thursday.
Farrell said the deal won’t resolve all outstanding issues concerning the V.C. Summer nuclear construction failure, but it’s a good plan with an eye toward helping customers. The proposal would cut rates by $7 per month and slowly decrease charges over 20 years, as opposed to 50-60 years as previously proposed by SCANA.
“It may not be perfect, but we are hopeful that we will be able to demonstrate to people that perfect should not eliminate very good,’’ he said.
State legislators have said they are interested in the Dominion-SCANA proposal, but many were not ready to endorse it. more. Some lawmakers say customers should get more money back than has been offered. Bills addressing that issue are expected to dominate much of the 2018 legislative session, which starts next week.
“At this point, I’m not comfortable asking ratepayers to continue to pay for the project,’’ said state Rep. Peter McCoy, a Charleston Republican who chairs a committee studying the V.C. Summer project failure. “Everybody in the state was hoodwinked by the utilities.’’
Public interest groups, which are seeking major refunds for SCE&G customers, panned the Dominion proposal as insufficient.
“The take-it-or-leave-it deal falls far short of protecting ratepayers from absorbing the costs of the nuclear fiasco, while replacing the unneeded nuclear plant with unnecessary natural gas capacity instead of cheaper and cleaner energy alternatives,’’ the Friends of the Earth environmental group said in a statement.
SCANA and junior partner Santee Cooper, a state-owned utility, abandoned the nuclear project July 31 after collectively spending $9 billion in about a decade on the effort. They blamed the bankruptcy of chief contractor Westinghouse, rising costs and less need for the roughly 2200-megawatt project.
