Nikki Haley warns of Russian chemical attack in U.S.

Nikki Haley is warning that Russia's apparent use of a chemical weapon in the UK could open the door to similar attacks in the U.S.
The UN ambassador told a meeting of the UN Security Council on Thursday the U.S. agrees with British officials that a Russian defector and his daughter were likely poisoned by Russian agents in Salisbury, England, last week.
It was the strongest accusation yet from an American official that Moscow was responsible for the use of "a military-grade nerve agent" — and a warning that other countries face the risk of similar actions on their own soil.
"If we don't take immediate concrete measures to address this now, Salisbury will not be the last place we see chemical weapons used," Haley said. "They could be used here in New York or in cities of any country that sits on this council."
Great Britain has pointed the finger at Russia for the attack that left Sergei Skirpal, a former Russian double agent now living in England, and his daughter Yulia hospitalized. British officials say they were poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent and have expelled Russian diplomats from the country in response.
Russia denies any involvement in the incident and has called the accusations "fairy tales." On Thursday, Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said blame for the attack lies elsewhere.
"The most probable source origin (of) this chemical are the countries which have since the end of the 90s been carrying... out intensive research on these kinds of weapons, including the UK," Nebenzia said.
Earlier this week, outgoing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called the nerve agent attack "a really egregious act" that appears to have "clearly" come from Russia.
President Donald Trump has not yet blamed the attack on the Kremlin, saying this week that "as soon as we get the facts straight," the United States would "condemn Russia or whoever it may be."
