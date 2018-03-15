SLED disputes Catherine Templeton's claims she was told to carry a gun

In a campaign ad posted online last week, Republican candidate for governor Catherine Templeton said she "ruffled so many feathers" after starting work for former Gov. Nikki Haley in 2011 that state law-enforcement officials grew concerned for her safety.
“The State Law Enforcement Division actually called and said, ‘Catherine, we need you to get a concealed weapons permit; we need you to start carrying, and we need you to protect yourself because of you’ve made a lot of people mad,'" Templeton says in the ad.
South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said he could find no evidence that his agency told Templeton to obtain a concealed-weapons permit or carry a gun.
"It is not our practice to tell, instruct or order a person to obtain a concealed-weapons permit," Berry said in response to questions from The Greenville News and Independent Mail.
Never miss a local story.
At recent campaign events, Templeton has offered slightly varying versions of what SLED officials told her after she started firing employees at the state Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation. She led the agency from January 2011 until she became director of the state Department of Health and Environmental Control in 2012.
In a speech to the Upstate Republican Women in Greenville on Feb. 20, Templeton said, "The state law enforcement division came to me and said, ‘Catherine, we need you to start carrying a gun.”
At a campaign event in York County in January, Templeton said, "I actually got a call from the chief of the state law enforcement division… ’Catherine, you need to come get a gun.’”
She added moments later, “Actually he asked me to go get my concealed weapons permit."
Berry said SLED Chief Mark Keel "has never called or suggested" that Templeton obtain a concealed-weapons permit. Keel has been SLED's chief since July 2011.
Keel's predecessor at SLED, Reggie Lloyd, said he never told Templeton to get a concealed-weapons permit.
"I never had that conversation with her," Lloyd said Monday. "I never had that conversation with anybody."
According to Berry, SLED agents were requested to come to the state Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation "on several occasions" while Templeton was the agency's director because of concerns that employees being terminated would be disruptive.
"In one of those events in 2011, Director Templeton expressed personal safety concerns to SLED Agent Thomas Robertson," Berry said. "While not remembering the exact words in the conversation, Agent Robertson told Ms. Templeton that if she was concerned about her safety that she should consider obtaining a concealed-weapons permit."
In an interview Monday at a Sharpshooters Gun Club and Range in Greenville, Templeton insisted that she was instructed to get a concealed-weapons permit after SLED conducted a threat assessment while she was the director of LLR.
“Their agent told me to do it,” said Templeton, adding that she took a concealed-weapons permit class hosted by SLED.
Responding to Templeton's comments, Berry said Tuesday that he checked with SLED's Behavioral Science unit, which conducts threat assessments.
"There were no cases in 2011 or 2012 involving the Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation or then-director Templeton investigated by that unit," Berry said.
Berry said SLED's Behavioral Science unit did look into two cases in 2014 while Templeton was director of the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
"Both cases were closed as no credible personal threats were determined," he said.
Berry did confirm that Templeton and a number of court officials took part in a concealed-weapons permit class organized by SLED on March 18, 2011.
The Greenville News and Independent Mail asked Templeton's campaign to produce a copy of the threat assessment that SLED conducted while she was the director of LLR. The campaign said that request should be referred to SLED.
“Catherine Templeton was firing entrenched bureaucrats in Columbia, and there was concern about her safety. The media is quibbling over the difference between authorities saying you 'should' do something versus them saying you 'should consider' doing it," Templeton's campaign spokesman, Mark Powell, wrote in an email. "When there is concern about your safety, that’s a distinction without a difference.”
In last week's online ad, Templeton says she is still carrying a gun because she is "not finished doing the right thing."
"The only thing that bothers me about it — I have a concealed-weapons permit of course because it is the law, but I'm not sure why we are paying an extra fee to the government for a right that is already ours," she says in the ad. "You know our Constitutional right to carry, our God-given right to defend ourselves."
Before Monday's interview, Templeton took a .38-caliber handgun that belonged to her grandfather out of her purse at the gun range. As two campaign aides, a photographer and a reporter watched, Templeton tried to fire the weapon several times but it repeatedly malfunctioned.
Using another .38-caliber handgun provided by an employee at the business, Templeton struck a body-shaped target in the head and chest with several shots.
Templeton said afterward that she is calling on the state General Assembly to pass a measure that would conform the state's tax laws with recently approved federal tax cuts.
“If our legislature does nothing, then it will result in a $1 billion tax hike over the next five years for small businesses and for individuals," she said. "I’ve been waiting for the governor to lead on this one and call for the legislature to conform. Since he is not available, I am taking the opportunity to advocate on behalf of small businesses.”
Templeton, a Charleston attorney who is seeking elected office for the first time, is one of four Republicans challenging incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster in the June 12 primary. The other candidates are Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant of Anderson, former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill and Greenville businessman John Warren.
Three Democrats — Charleston consultant Phil Noble, state Rep. James Smith of Columbia and Florence attorney Marguerite Willis — also are running for governor.
Comments